One killed in crash on Greenbelt Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Greenbelt Highway in Southwest Louisville was shut down for several hours Friday night after a deadly crash.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection with Lower Hunters Trace. A driver in a car heading south on the Greenbelt ran the light, hitting another car.

The driver of the second car died at the scene. The driver of the first car was taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive.

