PROSPECT, Ky. — Firefighters spent the evening battling a massive barn fire in Prospect on January 30.

It happened on the 7800 block of Sutherland Farm Road just after 6 p.m.

The wintry conditions and location made it a tough blaze to fight. Firefighters said getting a fire under control in frigid temperatures is extremely difficult.

Officials said one man was burned in the fire and taken to University Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Officials don't believe there were any animals inside the barn during the fire.