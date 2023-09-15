One injured after fire in Highlands Douglass neighborhood

The fire began about 3 a.m. Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person was injured trying to escape a fire early Friday morning in the Highlands Douglass neighborhood.

Louisville fire crews were sent to the 2000 block of Douglass Boulevard about 3 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire coming from the small apartment building.

A "major effort" was made to prevent the fire from spreading to other parts of the structure. An extra engine and truck were requested.

Two people were able to escape the fire, however one of them fell and sustained an arm injury. They were taken to the hospital.

Working smoke detectors were found in each apartment, according to a news release.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.