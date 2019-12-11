LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person has died in a crash involving a TARC vehicle. It happened around 6 p.m. on November 11 in the 8300 block of St. Andrew’s Church Rd.

Police believe a passenger vehicle may have been making a u-turn or left turn from a church parking lot into the westbound lane of St. Andrew’s Church Rd. A TARC van traveling westbound struck the passenger vehicle.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. One TARC passenger was also transported to the hospital, where she later died.

Check back for updates.