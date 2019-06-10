LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One person is dead and one person is in the hospital after an incident near Harry’s Paylake early Sunday.

LMPD says Seventh Division officers responded to a report of a stabbing and pedestrian struck near the private pay fishing lake in the 10000 block of Barricks Road shortly before 6:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, police located a white male in his twenties who had sustained a non-life threatening stab wound and a white male in his fifties or sixties who had been struck by a vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Initial investigations indicate the two men were involved in an altercation but authorities have not yet determined the relationship between the two men.

The man who was stabbed was taken to University Hospital.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.