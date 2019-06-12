LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Dec. 5, Louisville Fire Department crews were dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 3800 block of Larkwood Avenue. Fire crews arrived on scene in less than three minutes to find a working fire in a one-story house. Firefighters made entry, searching the home to locate and remove one elderly male resident, while working to extinguish the blaze.

It took 24 firefighters 12 minutes to bring the fire under control. The occupant was transported to a local hospital by EMS, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident caused significant smoke and fire damage throughout the home. Metro Arson Investigators conducted an investigation and determined unattended kitchen fire to be the cause. LFD crews were unable to locate a working smoke detector.

The Louisville Fire Department provides and installs smoke alarms to residents in the Urban Services District for free. Test yours or contact 311 to request a free fire safety check.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.