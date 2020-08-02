One person is dead after a hit-and-run on Poplar Level Rd. It happened just before midnight on Friday at the intersection of Poplar Level Ct. near the Chateau Village Apartments.

According to police, a vehicle hit a person and fled northbound. Responders arrived to the seen within minutes, but the victim died from their injuries.

If you have any information in this case, called police at 574-LMPD.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.