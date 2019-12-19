BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — One person is dead after a rollover crash in Bullitt Co. in the early hours of Dec. 19. It happened on I-65 S near the 110-mile marker.

At the scene, deputies found a Ford Mustang on its roof and a semi .5 miles away.

Witnesses reported the the Mustang was traveling “at an extremely high rate of speed” when the driver attempted to pass the semi. The driver appeared to have misjudged their clearance, contacting the semi. The mustang went under the semi and broke the rear impact guard before dislodging and rolling over multiple times.

The driver of the Mustang was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the semi was not injured.

The identity of the deceased driver has not been released.

Two lanes of I-65 south were closed during the investigation but all are back open.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.