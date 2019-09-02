LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fatal single car collision on Camp Ground Road left one dead and two hospitalized early this morning.

The driver told police they were traveling westbound when she lost control while traveling through a curve, causing the vehicle to go off the road. No one was wearing seat belts, and the rear passenger was ejected out of the back window and onto the road.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car and another passenger were transported to University Hospital, both with non-life-threatening injuries. A third passenger was transported to the hospital by a family member and also had non-life-threatening injuries.

LMPD said neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected, and the investigation remains ongoing.