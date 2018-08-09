LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One person has died as a result of a hit-and-run near the intersection of National Turnpike and Outer Loop.

Officers were dispatched to the scene around 10:20 p.m. where they found the body of the victim.

According to police, there were no witnesses.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

If you have any information about this case, call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

