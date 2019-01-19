LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man was pronounced dead at the scene of a fatal crash in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood.

Police said the vehicle was traveling down the 1000 block of E. Jefferson Street before 4 a.m. when, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the vehicle on a curve, struck a utility pole and went through a fence, landing upside down.

The male in the car received fatal injuries from the collision, and was pronounced dead at the scene. A female occupant was taken to University Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. It is unknown which person was driving.

The victim's name has not been released.