PROSPECT, Ky. — A Prospect, Ky. man died in a massive barn fire in on January 30.

The fire happened in the 7800 block of Sutherland Farm Road, in Prospect, just after 6 p.m.

The wintry conditions and location made it a tough blaze to fight. Firefighters said getting a fire under control in frigid temperatures is extremely difficult.

Officials said one man, who was identified as 61-year-old James Arnold by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, was burned in the fire and taken to University Hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital on Feb. 12.

Officials don't believe there were any animals inside the barn during the fire.