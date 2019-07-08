One person is dead after a fire broke out overnight in a Highlands apartment.

The fire started in an apartment building on Village Drive and was called in around 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday. When crews arrived at the building, they saw people jumping out of the windows on the 2nd floor, trying to escape the flames.

Dispatch confirmed that one person died. That person's cause of death has not been released. The fire department had cleared the scene by 5:30 a.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

We will provide additional details as they become available.

