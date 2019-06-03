LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Abandoned and a nuisance: one neighbor had enough of the black Toyota Camry permanently parked on Rufer Avenue.

“It's had flat tires, it has no license plate and it hasn't moved for a year and a half,” Chris Wall told WHAS11 News on Tuesday.

It had sat there for so long, it became a fixture on the block. Wall said it was left behind in 2017.

Wall owns the house where the beaten-up car sits directly out front. It’s a prime parking spot being wasted.



“You’re in high density housing and parking spots are at a premium,” he said. “They shouldn't have to park a block away if there's a parking spot right in front of the building being taken up by one individual.”

He said it’s more than just an eyesore. It was more like an inconvenience, especially when he hired contractors to do some remodeling last year.



“They've had to park across the street and carry materials across the street back and forth while doing work on this property,” he explained.



But call after call to Metro311, he said he got same response.



“The impound lot is full and there's just really nothing they can do about it,” he explained what he was told.

He called WHAS11 News for help and the On Your Side team got to work, reaching out to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Within two hours, WHAS11 News got a call that the car ‘would be taken care of.’

Just a few hours after that, a tow truck pulled up on Rufer Avenue and in a matter of moments, the car was towed away.

“Just get it out of here,” Wall said, while neighbors watched relieved, and delighted.



LMPD confirms there were calls of complaints about this car over the last year.

A spokesperson told WHAS11 News it was a matter of bad timing. There were too many cars to tow, and not enough space in the impound lot to take care of the car at the time of each call.

The impound lot still about 400 cars over capacity.

Police said cars can be scrapped or sold if they're not picked up in 45 days.

Cars have also been taken to the temporary overflow lot on Newburg Road in an effort to clean the streets of broken-down cars.

The city has also been on the hunt for a new impound lot for more than two years, which has proved to be a difficult task.

Officials have looked at more than 40 sites but not have met the certain requirements: several acres, mostly flat, away from any neighborhoods and creeks, no exceptions.

