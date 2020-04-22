LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Fire Christian Church and Mayor Greg Fischer have reached an agreement on drive-in services.

A federal court judge recently granted the church relief after they filed a lawsuit against the city, claiming the mayor recommended churches not to hold drive-in services.

The church says it has been holding drive-ins that are within the CDC’s guidelines for several weeks and will continue to do so.

Over the weekend, the church says vandals left nails near the parking lot.

They say they hope Tuesday’s agreement will end the violence against the church.

