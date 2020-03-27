LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Omni Louisville Hotel will close until June 1, President Peter Strebel said.

Strebel said the hotel has felt the impact of the coronavirus pandemic "swiftly and significantly," and said they must temporarily suspend operations, effective immediately.

The hotel will reassess each week to decide when best to reopen, and Strebel said they are working to minimize the impact for associates.

"Our associates are the heart of our business and we’re working diligently to minimize the impact for them," Strebel said. "We are thankful for the continued support from our guests and family of associates and know we will weather this storm and come out much stronger."

Several local businesses have had to close its doors as the pandemic has caused Gov. Andy Beshear to shut down non-essential businesses. While hotels are considered essential, travel has decreased significantly and many hotels had few guests.

RELATED: These are the life-sustaining businesses that will remain open in Kentucky

RELATED: Unemployment skyrockets in Kentucky and Indiana

RELATED: 'This is something that none of us have ever faced': Local businesses impacted by pandemic

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.