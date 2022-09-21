Downtown Louisville hotel fights against the city's food insecurity threat

September is Hunger Action Month and many businesses in Louisville are doing their part.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Did you know your stay at the Omni Hotel could help a family in need?

Since 2016, the hotel and resort company has been working with food banks to end hunger.

The mission, "Say Goodnight to Hunger", made its way to Louisville when the Omni's downtown location first opened its doors back in 2018.

According to the Department of Agriculture , 10% of households were food insecure in 2020. In Louisville, Dare to Care has found that an average of 13% of adults are facing food insecurity.

For Hunger Action Month, the Omni has ramped up their efforts by donating two meals with every reservation.

"To be able to come to a place and work and provide...it's rewarding," Eamon O'Brien, Omni Louisville general manager, said. "To give to people that may be in a food scarcity situation is rewarding. We feel fortunate to provide that."

Every Friday at the Omni in Louisville, they accept donations of nonperishable food items during the month of September.

