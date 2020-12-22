Omni Louisville partnering with hospitals to gift free hotel stays to healthcare workers

The hotel will donate five rooms each night to doctors, nurses and other front line workers chosen by local hospitals through Jan. 8, 2021.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A hotel in downtown Louisville is showing its appreciation for front line workers by offering them something simple: a break.

To say thank you for the last nine months of taking care of those affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the Omni Louisville Hotel is offering free night stays for healthcare workers over the next three weeks.

The offer is part of the hotel's "Stay Safe, Stay Rested" initiative. The hotel will donate five rooms each night to doctors, nurses and other front line workers through Jan. 8, 2021.

"We hope this small act of compassion and kindness spreads a little extra cheer to those who have been working tirelessly to keep us safe this year,” said Omni general manager Scott Stuckey.

Norton Healthcare, UofL Health and Baptist Health will work with the Omni to help choose the healthcare workers eligible for the free stays.

“Sometimes just a change in scenery makes a big difference in your well-being,” said Stuckey. “Staying in a hotel in your hometown during the pandemic is a way for people to take a break from staying at home while still maintaining safe and healthy practices such as social distancing.”

The hotel's spa will be open for weekend services and guests will be able to enjoy treats and coffee from the Heine Brothers' Coffee shop at Falls City Market.

