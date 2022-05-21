LMPD releases statement in US Marshal-involved shooting in west Louisville

LMPD said the US Marshals Task Force was attempting to serve a warrant on a suspect for domestic violence, strangulation and assault early Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have released a statement after a man was killed by a deputy U.S. Marshal during an investigation on Friday.

LMPD said in their statement that the U.S. Marshals Task Force was attempting to serve a warrant on a suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Omari Cryer, around 8:45 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Sutcliffe Avenue for domestic violence, strangulation and assault.

That’s when they allege an altercation ensued with Cryer.

During that encounter, they allege a deputy U.S. Marshal discharged his weapon, striking Cryer.

Officers on scene rendered aid, but Cryer was pronounced dead.

Cryer’s family is demanding answers into the shooting.

The U.S. Marshals has requested the LMPD Public Integrity Unit to handle the investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.