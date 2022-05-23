Louisville Police Chief answers questions about Friday's shooting involving U.S. Marshal

Shields said the U.S. Marshals Task Force was attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant for 25-year-old Omari Cryer dated May 16.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department Police Chief Erika Shields held a press conference Monday with more information about a shooting that happened Friday that left one man dead.

Shields said the U.S. Marshals Task Force was attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant for 25-year-old Omari Cryer dated May 16. The charges were domestic violence in nature including assault, strangulation and terroristic threats according to Shields.

She said the task force tracked Cryer to a residence on Sutcliffe Avenue. Cryer ran out of an apartment and the force then pursued him said Shields.

Shields said they shot him when they came up on a fence. She said Cryer did have a gun on him but did not specify if he attempted to shoot at law enforcement officers.

She did mention while the first warrant was valid, they needed a second warrant to process the scene because it was on private property. Shields said this is why his body was left at the scene for a long time.

In explaining why the U.S. Marshals were involved, Shields said LMPD is part of multiple partnerships with national agencies and they work together to serve high-risk warrants.

Shields said no other information is available at this time because they are still gathering statements.

