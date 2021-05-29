Authorities searching for missing Louisville 19-year-old

Authorities said Olivia Maschinek was last seen Friday on Barksdale Drive in southwest Jefferson County.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Have you seen her?

Authorities are searching for a teenager that has been missing since Friday.

Officials said 19-year-old Olivia Maschinek was last seen in the 5500 block of Barksdale Drive around 2:30 p.m.

She’s described as 4-feet-10-inches tall, weighing 100-poinds with black hair and brown eyes.

Maschinek was last seen wearing a black windbreaker with white checkered stripe down the side. She also had on black spandex pants with the same design, grey tennis shoes and a pink backpack.