LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman who says she was inside the Olive Garden on the Outer Loop during that deadly shooting in February of 2019 and says the emergency exit door would not open when she and others tried to escape the chaos.



Angie Cann is named as the plaintiff in the case and she's filing suit against Olive Garden for neglecting to maintain, repair or inspect the emergency door in the restaurant.

The suit claims that when Cann and others tried to open the door during the shooting, it would not open, and as a result of that failure, Cann fell to the floor and injured her knees.



She now has a permanent impairment and has trouble working and in her daily life according to the documents.



We reached out to Cann's lawyer in the case, but he is in court all day, so we were not able to ask more questions about the suit.

