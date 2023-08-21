New facility near Valley Station hopes to help community battle addiction

The Oliva Center is opening on Deering Road and is the first and only long-term addiction recovery center in the area.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new recovery center to help those battling addiction has opened in southwest Louisville.

The Oliva Center is part of Isaiah House, Kentucky’s largest non-profit addiction recovery organization.

The organization said it provides “personalized, evidence-based and spiritual servicers” to those with substance use disorder.

It would be the state’s first and only long-term addiction recovery center in the area.

“Being in this community means a lot. Being a native of Louisville, I see the need for it. I see the streets. I see the people coming in just in pain. They’re hurting and for this organization to be welcomed into this community is going to be a big difference in how we help the community recover, help these agencies recover [and] help the workforce recover,” executive director Jacob Rice said.

According to their website, Isaiah House also serves as a satellite college campus in conjunction with Campbellsville University. Those who are in treatment have the ability to earn transferrable college credits. They also offer transitional housing and career development.

Isaiah House said 2,135 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses in 2022 including 505 in Jefferson County.

They believe the Oliva Center will help in their mission to save lives and restore families while improving the community.

Isaiah House serves about 3,500 clients annually at facilities throughout the state.

The Oliva Center is on Deering Road.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.