LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Humane Society of Oldham County will soon have a new place to call home but now without the public’s help.

An unnamed donor has already donated land for the shelter in LaGrange and a portion of the $1.3 million in construction costs.

That same donor has agreed to match any other donations up to $250,000.

The facility will include an expanded low cost spay and neuter clinic, two cat rooms, outside play areas for dogs and a grooming area.

To make a donation, click here for more info.