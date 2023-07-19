'Grace that they gave us': Oldham County Family YMCA reopens after fire causes extensive damage

Fire damage was seen throughout the cycling studio and wellness center, but water damage extended to the gymnasium and locker rooms.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Oldham County Family YMCA is fully reopened and has completed repairs after a fire shut down the facility earlier this year.

The fire destroyed part of the facility and created a need for extensive repairs.

"We're really proud of the grace that they gave us and the patience they showed us. When you're working out, we know it takes only a little bit to derail that workout plan. We know that the fire hurt some people with that. But we appreciate the people and the grace that they gave us," Josh Randell, executive director of the Oldham County Family YMCA, said.

Members were able to use the other nine YMCA locations during the initial closure of the entire facility.

Now, members can use the Oldham County location five days a week.

