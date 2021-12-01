Oldham County students, parents rally for return of winter sports

Students have been sidelined from winter sports since COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in the county.

LA GRANGE, Ky. — Oldham County athletes sidelined from winter sports are calling for change as some schools across Kentucky have reopened for in-person classes.

Parents and students held a “Let Us Play” rally at John Black Community Center on Monday.

District officials pushed back the start of winter sports like wrestling, swimming and basketball. The athletes and their families said they believe there is a safe way to start back up.

“Junior and senior year are especially important and for athletes to skip out on that, that's scholarship opportunities, exposure opportunities, and it's definitely frustrating to have teams close and around us play. I'm going to my 10-year-old brother's basketball game with just as much exposure as a high school game and that's just really frustrating to me that we can't get out there and play,” Riley Neal, a student said.

An Oldham County spokesperson told WHAS11 News the district plans to resume sports on Friday if the county's COVID numbers remain stable.

