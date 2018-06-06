OLDHAM CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- A soccer field may not be the first thing that comes to mind when teaching children about drugs and alcohol.

"Getting kids up and moving and running around and doing this kind of stuff is what's really going to be engaging for them," said Oldham County teacher Joe Percefull.

He said it's that stimulation that makes Wednesday's lesson plan the perfect spot. Students are teamed up and timed, answering questions about certain drug topics at different points throughout a mapped-out course. Percefull called it a friendly competition.

"When they go to that station, if they can answer that, they get it and then they run on to the next station. We are getting them out here, getting them running and exercising a little bit and also learning about the drugs that we want them to have some information about," he told WHAS11.

The different teaching approach also puts into perspective the dangers of drinking and driving. Students are getting a chance to learn about the 1988 bus crash in Carrollton that killed 27. Percefull survived the crash.

"I remember every single event like it was yesterday and I don't think that that really goes away," Percefull said.

The students are also taking note of the seriousness of the lesson. Oldham County High School rising senior Riley Walker is getting involved and having the conversation with younger students early.

"I see a lot of this; like drugs and alcohol in high school and to start kids young to not do that, those kind of things, I think is a really big thing," Walker said.

Percefull hopes to make it an annual teaching moment. The activity was paid for through a state grant he applied for last year and wants to offer it to other students district-wide.

