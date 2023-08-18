'We have to take every threat seriously': Oldham County Schools warn of terroristic TikTok challenge

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A dangerous new trend has made its way into schools, alarming students and teachers across Oldham County.



"We can't have threats made to a school building," Eric Davis, director of student services at Oldham County Schools, said.



Davis said four children filmed themselves telling teachers they have a gun or bomb recently. Although they think it's a funny TikTok challenge, he said the repercussions are serious.



"There are long term consequences that can totally impact the rest of your life by making what you think to be a joke," Davis said.



Along with being criminal, he adds the challenge is a case of the boy who cried wolf.



"That is why we have to take every single threat, regardless of, of the student's intention," he said. "We have to take every threat seriously because we don't know when that one time is the real-time."



This is why Davis and administrators are urging parents to talk to their children and monitor their social media. They are also encouraging the public to get ahead of the trend before it spreads.