LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Oldham County Schools will remain closed to in-person classes for the remainder of the school year after a recommendation from Governor Andy Beshear.

Officials say students will continue non-traditional instruction but didn’t have a set date when it is expected to wrap.

Superintendent Greg Schultz says he hopes to have further guidance from Kentucky’s education commissioner on Tuesday.

“While I know this is disappointing and no one would have envisioned in their wildest dreams that we would finish our year this way, I know it is the right thing to do for our community,” he said in a statement.

Schultz says schools will be contacting students in the coming weeks about how to retrieve their items from school and turn in borrowed ones.

He said school counselors and district mental health consultants will be on hand to help students to process any emotions they may feel during this time.

