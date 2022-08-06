Oldham County Schools says masking 'optional' as first day approaches

District officials said they made the decision with the county’s health department.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Oldham County Schools has released more information about masking ahead of the first day of classes.

The district has announced masking would be optional in school buildings and buses.

If a student tests positive for COVID-19, they will have to isolate for give days. Then it will be recommended they wear a mask for the next six to ten days.

OCS said they will continue monitoring local COVID-19 rates and update their policy.

Oldham County is currently in the medium (orange) category for community spread.

The first day of school for Oldham County is Aug. 10.

