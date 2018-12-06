LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Oldham County is experiencing a construction boom, but some parents don't want the county's growth to get in the way of their child's education.

Liz Burckhardt believes Oldham County's current plans to redraw boundary lines for its elementary schools may be doing more harm than good. Her son is an in-district transfer, meaning she drives him to a school that's not closest to where she lives.

But under district plans, those transfers may be eliminated in order to balance enrollment.

"It would be very frustrating for us - being involved, developing a community and then having to be uprooted," she told WHAS11.

Oldham County district staff are presenting the boundary plans three times this week for parents to get a feel of what the new lines could look like.

"We have schools that are overcapacity, over that 100% capacity. Then we have schools that are well under-capacity. Because of that, we need to balance it out," said district spokeswoman Lori McDowell.

She says things are getting tight at some schools. For example, at Harmony Elementary, she says there's no more room to add classes. But, at Camden Station Elementary 200 more students could be added without being at capacity.

"We are getting ready to renovate Camden and we are going to add additional space. So, there is going to be a lot of room at that school," she said.

The district is trying to get all of its elementary schools at 85% capacity in order to build a new school down the road. But, McDowell says under state law, the district can't build a new elementary school until there is balanced enrollment.

Burckhardt wants district staff to make the right choices by taking their student’s needs into consideration. "To have the ability to place your child where you think they are going to grow and their talent can thrive the best, and to say you need to stop that so that they can balance numbers, is very frustrating," she said.

To view the proposed boundary changes, click here.

