Graduation dates, 2022-2023 school year calendar approved by Oldham County School Board

The board has approved the dates for the Class of 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Graduation is about a couple a months away and the Oldham County School board has approved dates for this year’s ceremonies.

Here are the following dates the board revealed Monday:

Buckner Alternative High School

Friday, May 27, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Oldham County Schools Arts Center

North Oldham High School

Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

South Oldham High School

Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.

Oldham County High School

Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.

Board officials said the locations for North Oldham, South Oldham and Oldham County High will take place at either Broadbent Arena or Freedom Hall in Louisville pending availability.

Graduation wasn’t the only item on the agenda. The Board also approved the calendar for the 2022-2023 school year.

School for Oldham County students will begin on Aug. 10 with the last day on May 24, 2023. There will also be six make-up days built into the calendar.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.