LA GRANGE, Ky. — Oldham County Police are searching for a missing 18-year-old.

Caleb Vanbusch left his resident at around 2:20 p.m. Sunday, March 16 and has not returned home.

He is 5'11" and 155 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and glasses. He was last seen in jeans and a light color sweatshirt with either a UK or UofL logo on the front.

Vanbusch has been diagnosed as having autism, and does not have any of his required medicine with him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oldham County Police Department at (502) 222-1300 with any information.

