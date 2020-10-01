OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Oldham County Police are looking for three men caught on security cameras taking two mowers and a trailer from Andersons' Sales and Services this week.

“They were here for roughly an hour and a half,” said Sales Manager Brant Morris. “They knew what they were doing.”

The surveillance video shows two men covering their faces headed towards a truck attached to a trailer in the back lot.

“They basically walk over, grab the handles, realize the truck is locked and leave it alone.”

It’s when they’re trying to load a mower onto the trailer, that a third man appears from the field and helps. Morris believes he was the lookout. His face was exposed.

“He comes out cause they're having a hard time getting the mower on,” he said. “I don't think he was prepared to come out, because look, he's not covered.”

Eventually they’re able to load both mowers, worth $8,000 each. They attach the trailer to their own truck and drive off through a field, avoiding the road, in a black Chevy.

“It's disappointing that someone would just stoop that low to steal from you,” Morris explained.

He did not recognize the man who came from the field, but did recognize a jacket one of the other guys was wearing.

“Leader of the pack is what it says,” Morris said describing pine trees on the back. “We're pretty sure we saw that jacket here a few weeks ago.”



Police are looking into all of this information, and welcoming help from the community, as well.

“Hopefully we can stop them from hurting someone else and hopefully we can get our equipment back as well,” said Morris.



Anyone with information should call Oldham County Police at (502) 222-1300.

