Oldham County Police use Alice Program in training for active threats

The program helps people know what to do in the important moments between when a violent situation begins and police respond.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Oldham County Police teamed up with a national organization on Friday to give people in the country training in case of active threats.

The ALICE Program helps people know what to do in the important moments between when a violent situation begins and police respond.

ALICE stands for:

Alert - It is your first notification of danger

Lockdown - Barricade the room. Prepare to evacuate or counter if needed

Inform - Communicate the violent intruder's location and direction in real time

Counter - Create noise, movement, distance and distraction with the intent of reducing the shooter's ability to shoot accurately

Evacuate - When safe to do so, remove yourself from the danger zone

"Schools practice lockdown drills all the time, but a lot of places don't so when they go back to these non-educational settings they can bring this to private businesses and churches and explain what a lockdown is," Maj. Scott Crigler for the Oldham County Police Department said.

With more and more of these dangerous threats, it's important for people to know survival strategies.

This training was for anyone who wanted to participate like teachers, worship leaders and more. They take what they learned back to their school or church.

There were about 25 to 30 people there for the training.

For more information about the ALICE program, please click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.