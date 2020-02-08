Oldham County pastor dies after nearly month-long battle with COVID-19

Jeff Fuson, lead pastor at Phos Community Church in Crestwood, lost his battle to the virus early Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A beloved Oldham County pastor has died from the coronavirus.

Fuson was hospitalized in early July and later placed in the intensive care unit on a ventilator.

In a July 11 social media post, he encouraged people to take the threat of COVID-19 seriously.

Throughout his battle, his church and family members shared updates online about his condition.

The church congregation gathered virtually Sunday to grieve and worship safely.

“The other day I posted about Jeff on Facebook, and soon after I realized I didn't give our relationship enough credit. I said, my pastor, I said my friend and my boss, on Saturday morning I lost my brother, that's the truth of it,” Spiritual Development Coordinator Meredith Lewis said.