LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Parents in the Longwood neighborhood in Oldham County are fighting for a crosswalk or cross guard in front of North Oldham middle school and high school. With no guidance currently in place, kids are darting across the busy state highway to get to school.

One neighbor, Celeste Massie, tells us about 50 to 75 kids are crossing the street at once every afternoon. That's the same time of day that panic settles in for parents who live across the street.

"I cringe whenever I see a parent or child waiting to cross," said Greg Kastman, a father in the Longwood neighborhood.

But Massie knows the reality of what can happen on a busy state highway when kids are crossing. It happened to her years ago in Virginia.

"I came down the church steps, heard a scream and looked up and saw my daughter had been hit in the side, did a flip, landed in the road and my son got thrown under the car and I saw my son rolling under the car," Massie said.

It hasn't been an easy battle. The Oldham County Board of Education explains in order to have a marked area, it must be manned during school times that kids are crossing. But legally the board is not allowed to pay someone to cover a state road.

"We're trying to work with the school who's trying to work with the county, who's trying to work with the state because this road is a state highway," Kastman said.