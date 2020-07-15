Oldham County approves online academy option, mask requirements for upcoming school year

The Oldham County Board of Education approved the changes to the 2020-21 school year at a meeting Tuesday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students in Oldham County will have the option to take classes online in the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to an announcement from the Board of Education Tuesday. Students who choose to attend in-person classes will also be required to wear masks.

The Oldham County Board of Education met Tuesday night to discuss changes to the upcoming school year. Superintendent Greg Schultz sent an email to parents on July 10 previewing the changes that the board would be voting on.

The first change that was approved was the creation of a virtual academy for families who are unable or don't feel comfortable sending their kids to in-person classes. The online instruction will be available alongside in-person learning.

The second approved change was an adjustment to the school dress code that would make masks a requirement for students from kindergarten to 12th grade.

Both changes were voted on and approved by the Board of Education, according to tweets from the district.

Schultz said the Oldham County school district created a Reopening Task Force at the end of the last school year to create a reopening plan for the 2021-21 school year.

"This will be a year like no other, as we open schools during a worldwide pandemic," Schultz said in the email. He said the committee has spent the last five weeks putting together a plan for every part of school operations.

More information on the virtual academy is expected to be released Thursday and the Oldham County Board of Education will finalize the district's back-to-school plan at a meeting on July 27.

The full Oldham County Board of Education meeting can be viewed online on the Oldham County Schools YouTube page.

Jefferson County Public Schools is still working to finalize a plan for its students. During a virtual town hall hosted on Monday, Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said the district has not decided whether classes will be in-person, online or a combination of the two.

