17-year-old ID'd as victim of I-71 crash in Oldham County

Police said the crash was reported Friday night around 11:45 p.m. on I-71 Southbound between mile markers 22 and 23.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Oldham County authorities have released the name of a victim who died following a late-night crash on I-71.

The Jefferson County Coroner confirmed 17-year-old Ayden Altman died from complications of blunt force injuries.

Altman was taken to the hospital where he died about 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

It is unclear if anyone else were hurt in the crash.

