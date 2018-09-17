LA GRANGE, Ky. (WHAS11) — The principal at Oldham County High School was arrested on Sunday for driving under the influence.

Angela Newcomb was pulled over on S 1st St. in La Grange around 2:30 a.m. for swerving in and out of the lanes.

According to police, she had slurred speech and when questioned by the officer she stated that she had been "out with friends". The officer asked her to exit the vehicle and she needed assistance to do so.

Newcomb was given a field sobriety test, which she failed. She was also given a blood alcohol test and her level was a .12. She is charged with DUI and reckless driving and she has been placed on paid leave while the investigation continues.

Officials with the district said Newcomb met with Oldham County Schools Superintendent Greg Schultz late Monday.

In a news release, officials said that Newcomb will take the rest of the week off to address personal matters. They say she "anticipates being back at work on Monday, September 24."

Oldham County Schools say they will "wait on taking any personnel action, pending the outcome of legal proceedings."

