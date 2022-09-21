Oldham County dad sues over not being allowed in school board meetings

Micah Cain has filed a lawsuit against the Oldham County Board of Education after not being allowed to attend three public board meetings.

Micah Cain is claiming the board violated his First and Fourteenth Amendment rights by not allowing him to attend the meetings, therefore, not allowing him to speak at these meetings.

According to the lawsuit, Cain getting banned from the board meetings were due to him expressing "critical viewpoints", often around the subject of COVID-19 mandates.

Included as evidence in the lawsuit was a letter presumably sent to Cain by the Director of Student Services, Eric Davis.

In the letter, Davis outlined an interaction at the preceding school board meeting where Cain was reportedly "removed from the Arvin Education Center by an Oldham County Police Officer," due to his behavior.

Davis said in the letter that Cain's "outbursts during the board meeting were unacceptable and detracted from a safe environment everyone."

The lawsuit even suggests Cain was thrown out of the board meeting which took place before he was sent the letter banning him from the meetings.

"Due to your actions at the last Board of Education meeting, you are prohibited from attending meetings of the Board," the letter said.

The notice Cain received from the board said if he were to attend meetings they could have him arrested for "trespassing, harassment and/or menacing."

Cain is asking to be awarded constitutional damages and attorney fees.

