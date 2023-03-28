'Our courthouse had become obsolete': Oldham County breaks ground on new judicial center

The $44 million project started in 2022 when they first moved the 19th-century courthouse about 63 feet to a new foundation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Five years after first getting approval from Frankfort, today Oldham County broke ground on their new judicial center.

The $44 million project started in 2022 when they first moved the 19th-century courthouse about 63 feet to a new foundation. The Project Development Board approved a plan to save the historic building in 2020.

Next, it will get a 47-thousand-square-foot modern expansion, something Judge Executive David Voegele said is much needed.

"Although many did not realize it, our courthouse had become obsolete and unable to be technologically updated. It had significant safety concerns and structural risks that needed to be replaced," Voegele said.

The updated center will support the latest data, computer, video and networking technology as well as greater security through a single-point entry.

It's expected to be done in 2025.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.