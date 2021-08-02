Oldham County authorities say sounds you may hear this week is could be military training

The Oldham County Sheriff’s Office said they have been notified of military training throughout central Kentucky which will take place the next several weeks.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you hear loud planes or noises during different parts of the day this week, authorities say you shouldn’t be alarmed.

Officials said the training involves Rotary winged aircraft, maneuvers and simulated noises in the day and nighttime hours.

They say they are “aware of this training and understands this is an important aspect of maintaining critical capabilities and readiness of all units and troops in our United States military.

