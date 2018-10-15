LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – An Oldham County teen is traveling across the Pacific for a unique physical therapy treatment.

Tristan Ballinger and his mom will travel to Japan where a company will help him with physical therapy through robotic exoskeleton equipment.

Tristan was injured in 2015 when a sword he was playing with hit him in the head.

He has gone through several therapies and is regaining strength.

American Airlines helped Tristan and his mom to make the journey to Japan.

They expect to be there for two weeks.

His father Mike says Tristan, who was a wrestler, recently got on the mat for practice.

