OLDHAM CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- Police in Oldham County are offering a $1,000 reward to find the person stealing street signs across the county.

Investigators said at least 100 signs have been stolen this summer. All those thefts were overnight or during the early morning.

Police believe the thief drives a pick-up truck.

If you have any information, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 582-CLUE. You can remain anonymous.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WHAS-TV