LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — The owners of the Sauerbeck Family Drive-in are trying to figure out when they might reopen after a storm destroyed the projector screen on Wednesday night.

Around 6:30pm, strong winds blew through Oldham County, causing the 98-foot digital projector screen at the drive-in to collapse. No injuries were reported, but many in the community were saddened to hear of the damage. The drive-in theater was a highly anticipated attraction in LaGrange.

The owners sent out a notification on social media saying the new attraction - which opened less than a month ago on August 10th - was closed until further notice. The notice is also posted on the Sauerbeck Family Drive-In's website.

It is unclear how long it will take to rebuild the screen and when the drive-in will reopen.

