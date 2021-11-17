Oldest millennials are turning 40 and experts say the workplace will never be the same

Phil Blair with Manpower Staffing said millennials know what they want: “Flexibility. Working remote. Transparency. Corporate responsibility.”

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Critics argue that millennials, coddled by helicopter parents who encouraged participation trophies, have a feeling of entitlement. Millennials counter that they aren’t entitled, but rather emboldened to shake up tradition and make the world a better place for everyone. As part of that, they're demanding change when it comes to work - and experts say employers need to listen.

“The work-life balance, that's the reason I left corporate,” said Melissa Ortiz. “I wanted to have a better life for myself with my family.”

Melissa quit her job in the hotel industry and she's not alone.

“Last month, 4.3 million Americans resigned their job. Not fired. Resigned. By their own choice,” said Phil Blair with Manpower Staffing. “So it's an issue management really has to deal with.”

Blair said millennials know what they want: “Flexibility. Working remote. Transparency. Corporate responsibility.”

And he said they aren't going to give management years to come around. Millennials currently average just 2 years, 9 months at a job.

“They're focused and they're driven in their way and if management doesn't see eye to eye with them, they're OK leaving... with or without a job,” he said.

Blair said today's employees don't want to feel guilty leaving work to see a friend in town or support their children in after-school activities. And Blair said this isn't a trend - it's here to stay.

“I work my own hours,” said Cormac Bradley who works for a software company in San Diego. “Just as long as you get the work done, that's the main thing.”

Cormac said his company has gone 100% remote for employees who want that. And for companies fighting the millennial push for change, consider this - in four years millennials will make up an estimated 75% of the workforce.

Blair believes, when it comes to changes in the workplace, this is just the start of things to come.