NFL grant to help fund new park in Louisville's Russell neighborhood

A $250,000 grant from the Cincinnati Bengals/NFL Foundation will go toward an artificial turf field for the park.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Russell neighborhood will be getting a brand-new park thanks to the work of public officials, federal funds and a generous grant from an NFL program.

A $250,000 grant from the Cincinnati Bengals/National Football League Foundation - Grassroots Program, the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) Louisville and the American Rescue Plan Act helped to make this park possible.

Thanks to the NFL grant, a 160’ x 360’ synthetic turf multi-sports playing field will be built during the first phase.

Alex Simons, Bengals director of community engagement, said using the game of Football to make an impact in Louisville's community is a top priority.

"The artificial turf field in this park is going to create a positive impact for Louisville youth in the Russell neighborhood for years to come,” Simons said.

The playing field is anticipated to be the home of the 10th Street Cardinals and other Louisville youth football league teams, along with several other sports teams.

"Louisville is extremely grateful for the generosity of the Cincinnati Bengals in providing a state-of-the-art turf field," said Mayor Craig Greenberg. "We're looking forward to welcoming the entire community to the vibrant Russell neighborhood and building on my administration's goal of becoming a stronger and healthier city."

The 5.74-acre public park will be located on the corner of S.13th Street and W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard – directly across from the newly redeveloped Beecher Terrace community.

The park will replace the 3.59-acre Old Walnut Street Park formerly located at 9th Street and W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

Old Walnut Street Park, known as Beecher Park prior to the renaming in 1987, was established in 1940, and included two tennis courts, a basketball court, a multi-purpose playing field and a swing set prior to its closure in 2018.

Scott Love, LISC Louisville executive director, said the project aims to lift up community members who are Black, Indigenous, and people of color.

“At LISC, we strive daily to create great places to live, work, visit, do business and raise families,” Love said. "It is the hope of LISC Louisville that this field provide Russell residents with great memories for generations to come."

Officials say the park will include a pavilion, plaza, splash park, playground, pickleball courts, basketball court, tennis court, a mixed-use building, walking path with exercise stations and shade covered viewing areas.

Construction is anticipated to begin this summer be completed Spring 2024.

The name of the park will be decided by the community through a naming contest. Click here to cast your vote.

