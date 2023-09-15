Old National Bank shooting first responders honored at Metro Council meeting

While it was a day to honor Louisville's first responders, it also shed some light; for those on the front lines of an emergency, some days are better than others.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It has just been over five month's since one of the city's darkest days, April 10, 2023.

The mass shooting tragedy at Old National Bank required the help of dozens of first responders, many of whom haven't been publicly recognized.

That's something Louisville is looking to change, starting with a proclamation at the Louisville Metro Council meeting Thursday afternoon.

"Tonight, we reflect on those that have sacrificed in our city," Metro Council President Mark Winkler, District 17-D, said.

Det. Jay Moss, who responded to the Old National Bank mass shooting, said it sticks with them every day what happened and that he fights his "own demons since April 10."

"In some ways, it feels like it happened years ago; and in some ways it feels like it happened yesterday," LMPD Major Shannon Lauder, another April 10 first responder, said.

The day a gunman opened fire inside Old National Bank, killing five and injuring eight others, is one Moss remembers well.

"As we were walking towards the bank, shots rang out," he said. "I saw Ofc. Wilt at the top of the steps."

With the help of fellow officers and threatened by a barrage of gunfire, he placed Ofc. Nick Wilt in a car and took him to the hospital, and ultimately saving his life.

"That's what the doctors say," Moss said. "I didn't believe it at first. I was just doing what I hoped somebody would do for me."

Emily David, one of the communication specialists that took a call about the shooting, was another that responded that day.

"I knew right away that the call was legitimate, that it wasn't a prank," David said. "So my very first feeling was oh, no, not again."

And still, in the days since, countless more put on their uniform and run into harms way.

"We appreciate the people, that you are the people that you represent, and the person in you that gets up every day, and put on that uniform and proudly represent us," Metro Councilwoman Paula McCraney, District 7-D, said.

