Old National Bank relocating Louisville office after mass shooting

The new banking center will be located on the first floor of the 400 West Market Street building.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Old National Bank is relocating its downtown Louisville operations in the wake of a mass shooting on April 10. Several employees and a police officer were injured in the shooting and five were killed.

The bank was located in the Preston Pointe building on East Main Street but is now moving its operations to 400 West Market Street.

According to officials, Old National team members in Commercial Banking, Wealth and Treasury Management will begin relocating immediately.

Employees will temporarily occupy existing office space on the 24th floor of the new building while a 12,000-square-foot space on the 25th floor is renovated.

The banking center will be located on the first floor of the building, which was previously occupied by Stock Yards Bank & Trust. It's tentatively scheduled to open on Monday, June 26.

"We mourn the losses and continue to support and care for the victims of the tragic event," CEO Jim Ryan said. "Out of respect for the Old National team members lost and impacted, we have made the determination to move to a new downtown location."

400 West Market Street is located in the heart of Louisville's Central Business District.

Old National Bank has committed more than a million dollars to support the victims of the mass shooting and their families.

